What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Anna Kendrick, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally really like Anna Kendrick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Kendrick right now? On Google Trends Anna Kendrick had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 15 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Anna Kendrick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.5. so by that measure, Anna Kendrick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Kendrick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Kendrick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Kendrick are also searching for these related terms: anna kendrick movie, anna kendrick movies, pitch perfect, pitch perfect anna kendrick, blake lively, anthony beauvillier anna kendrick, anna kendrick height, anthony beauvillier, twilight, twilight anna kendrick, beauvillier, anna kendrick christmas, anna kendrick noelle, noelle, anna kendrick hot, anna kendrick boyfriend, anna kendrick commercial, anna kendrick 2019, anna kendrick sexy, anna kendrick cups, anna kendrick ben richardson, cups, ben richardson, anna kendrick age and christmas movie anna kendrick.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Kendrick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones