Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Gabrielle Union, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Gabrielle Union, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gabrielle Union right now? On Google Trends Gabrielle Union had a popularity ranking of 87 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Gabrielle Union’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 64.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.9. so by that measure, Gabrielle Union has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gabrielle Union never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gabrielle Union has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Gabrielle Union are also searching for these related terms: gabrielle union wade, dwyane wade, dwyane wade gabrielle union, gabrielle union age, agt gabrielle union, gabrielle union son, dwayne wade, gabrielle union instagram, terry crews, gabrielle union fired, gabrielle union kids, gabrielle union net worth, gabrielle union movies, bad boys, katie hopkins, dwyane wade and gabrielle union, gabrielle union dwyane wade son, julianne hough, gabrielle union husband, dwyane wade son, how old is gabrielle union, gabrielle union bad boys 2, gabrielle union baby, bad boys 2 and gabrielle union children.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gabrielle Union, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones