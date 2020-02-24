What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Marc Anthony, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Marc Anthony, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Marc Anthony right now? On Google Trends Marc Anthony had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 24 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Marc Anthony’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.0. so by that measure, Marc Anthony is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Marc Anthony never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Marc Anthony has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Marc Anthony are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lopez, marc anthony jennifer lopez, concierto marc anthony, jlo marc anthony, jlo, entradas marc anthony, marc anthony vida, marc anthony 2019, marc anthony vivir, mark anthony, youtube marc anthony, canciones marc anthony, marc anthony concert, marc anthony net worth, concierto marc anthony 2020, entradas marc anthony 2020, marc anthony mi vida, marc anthony tour, shakira, musica marc anthony, marc anthony españa 2020, concierto de marc anthony, marc anthony vivir mi vida, marc anthony conciertos and marc anthony songs.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Marc Anthony, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones