What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Queen Latifah, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Queen Latifah, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Queen Latifah right now? On Google Trends Queen Latifah had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Queen Latifah’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.7. so by that measure, Queen Latifah is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Queen Latifah never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Queen Latifah has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Queen Latifah are also searching for these related terms: queen latifah movie, queen latifah movies, is queen latifah, queen latifah net worth, queen latifah wife, queen latifah gay, holiday queen latifah, taxi queen latifah, movie with queen latifah, taxi, queen latifah baby, queen latifah show, queen latifah married, queen latifa, queen latifah last holiday, last holiday, queen latifah age, queen latifah songs, queen latifah lesbian, is queen latifah gay, set it off, jada pinkett smith, steve martin queen latifah, queen latifah set it off and queen latifah name.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Queen Latifah, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones