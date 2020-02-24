Hello! I have found some fun facts on Justin Timberlake, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Justin Timberlake, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Justin Timberlake right now? On Google Trends Justin Timberlake had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 4 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Justin Timberlake’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.1. so by that measure, Justin Timberlake has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Justin Timberlake never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Justin Timberlake has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Justin Timberlake are also searching for these related terms: justin timberlake alisha, alisha wainwright justin timberlake, alisha wainwright, justin timberlake holding hands, justin timberlake photos, jessica biel, justin timberlake jessica biel, video justin timberlake, alisha wainwright justin timberlake photos, justin timberlake photos alisha, justin timberlake and wainwright, justin timberlake and alisha, alisha wainwright and justin timberlake, justin timberlake wife, justin timberlake video alisha wainwright, justin timberlake cheating, justin timberlake movie, justin timberlake songs, justin bieber, time justin timberlake, justin timberlake mirrors, britney spears, mirrors, justin timberlake britney spears and justin timberlake 2020.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Justin Timberlake, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones