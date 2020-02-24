Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-21 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.9. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: donald sutherland, kiefer sutherland 24, 24, kiefer sutherland movies, netflix kiefer sutherland, designated survivor, kiefer sutherland series, kiefer sutherland band, kiefer sutherland tour, kiefer sutherland lost boys, lost boys, kiefer sutherland serie, kiefer sutherland stand by me, kiefer sutherland wife, kiefer sutherland music, kiefer sutherland netflix series, kiefer sutherland young, kevin bacon, how old is kiefer sutherland, kiefer sutherland height, kiefer sutherland dad, rio celeste, julia roberts, how tall is kiefer sutherland and jack bauer.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones