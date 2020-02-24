Hello! I have found some curious things on Elle Fanning, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Elle Fanning, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elle Fanning right now? On Google Trends Elle Fanning had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Elle Fanning’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.5. so by that measure, Elle Fanning is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elle Fanning never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elle Fanning has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Elle Fanning are also searching for these related terms: dakota fanning, elle fanning dakota fanning, dakota elle fanning, elle fanning maleficent, maleficent, maleficent 2, elle and dakota fanning, dakota fanning and elle fanning, elle fanning instagram, angelina jolie, maleficent cast, elle fanning movies, elle fanning age, elle fanning edad, papa francisco, elle fanning hot, aurora maleficent, malefica, elle fanning feet, max minghella, maleficent 2 cast, elle fanning boyfriend, elle fanning sexy, super 8 and teen spirit.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elle Fanning, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones