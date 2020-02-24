What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Star Jones, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Star Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Star Jones right now? On Google Trends Star Jones had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 84 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare Star Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.3. so by that measure, Star Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Star Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Star Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Star Jones are also searching for these related terms: star wars, indiana jones star wars, indiana jones, earl jones, james earl jones, dow jones, felicity jones, star trek, david jones, felicity jones star wars, lego indiana jones, star jones 2019, star wars movies, nba all star, indiana jones 5, rogue one, star wars 4, jack and jones, star wars rogue one, star jones husband, star wars rise of skywalker, star wars a new hope, star wars 9, star jones son and dow jones today.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Star Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones