Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Nina Dobrev, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Nina Dobrev, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nina Dobrev right now? On Google Trends Nina Dobrev had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 39 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 39. If we compare Nina Dobrev’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.0. so by that measure, Nina Dobrev has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nina Dobrev never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nina Dobrev has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Nina Dobrev are also searching for these related terms: nina dobrev ian somerhalder, ian somerhalder, nina dobrev vampire diaries, vampire diaries, paul wesley, victoria justice nina dobrev, victoria justice, the vampire diaries, ian somerhalder and nina dobrev, instagram nina dobrev, nina dobrev age, nina dobrev 2019, nikki reed, nina dobrev dating, vampire diaries cast, nina dobrev and victoria justice, nina dobrev boyfriend, elena gilbert, tvd, elena vampire diaries, nina dobrev net worth, originals, kat graham, nina dobrev movies and candice king.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nina Dobrev, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones