Hello! I have found some fun facts on Niall Horan, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Niall Horan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Niall Horan right now? On Google Trends Niall Horan had a popularity ranking of 15 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Niall Horan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.1. so by that measure, Niall Horan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Niall Horan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Niall Horan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Niall Horan are also searching for these related terms: harry styles, niall horan lyrics, nice to meet ya niall horan, louis, nice to meet ya, louis tomlinson, niall one direction, liam payne, one direction, niall horan one direction, zayn, put a little love on me niall horan, niall horan tour, zayn malik, put a little love on me, niall horan 2019, niall horan hailee, hailee steinfeld niall horan, niall horan lewis capaldi, hailee steinfeld, niall horan songs, lewis capaldi niall horan, lewis capaldi, niall horan nice to meet ya lyrics and nice to meet ya lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Niall Horan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones