Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Ryan Adams, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally have always appreciated Ryan Adams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ryan Adams right now? On Google Trends Ryan Adams had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 90 six days ago, 81 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 70 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-18 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Ryan Adams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.6. so by that measure, Ryan Adams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ryan Adams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ryan Adams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Ryan Adams are also searching for these related terms: phoebe bridgers ryan adams, ryan adams mandy moore, amy adams, ryan adams news, mandy moore, ryan adams songs, phoebe bridgers, bryan adams, ryan gosling, ryan adams wonderwall, ryan adams tour, ryan adams instagram, ryan adams twitter, ryan adams 1989, ryan adams heartbreaker, ryan newman and ryan adams big colors.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ryan Adams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones