Hello! I have found some fun facts on David Cook, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with David Cook, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Cook right now? On Google Trends David Cook had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-18 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare David Cook’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.3. so by that measure, David Cook has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Cook never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Cook has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for David Cook are also searching for these related terms: david beador, lesley cook, always be my baby, always be my baby david cook, david cook time of my life, david cook american idol, leslie cook, time of my life lyrics, david beador lesley cook photo, david beador and lesley cook photo, david cook songs, david archuleta, david cook light on, blockbuster and david foster.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Cook, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones