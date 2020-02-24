What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Harrison Ford, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally am a big fan of Harrison Ford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harrison Ford right now? On Google Trends Harrison Ford had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Harrison Ford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.0. so by that measure, Harrison Ford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harrison Ford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harrison Ford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Harrison Ford are also searching for these related terms: harrison ford movie, star wars harrison ford, star wars, harrison ford movies, harrison ford indiana jones, carrie fisher harrison ford, indiana jones, harrison ford film, film harrison ford, carrie fisher, mark hamill harrison ford, age harrison ford, harrison ford age, mark hamill, solo, harrison ford net worth, the call of the wild, call of the wild harrison ford, call of the wild, han solo harrison ford, harrison ford 2020, harrison ford young, han solo, new movie harrison ford and rise of skywalker.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harrison Ford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones