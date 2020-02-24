Hello! I have found some interesting information on Carrie Ann Inaba, current as of 2020-02-23. I personally really like Carrie Ann Inaba, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Carrie Ann Inaba right now? On Google Trends Carrie Ann Inaba had a popularity ranking of 4 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 3 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Carrie Ann Inaba’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.2. so by that measure, Carrie Ann Inaba has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Carrie Ann Inaba never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Carrie Ann Inaba has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Carrie Ann Inaba are also searching for these related terms: the talk, the talk cast, carrie ann inaba dancing, bruno tonioli, is carrie ann inaba married and the talk hosts.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Carrie Ann Inaba, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones