First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 29. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.4. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-23, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd movies, paul rudd movie, paul rudd look at us, look at us, friends, paul rudd friends, paul rudd age, ant man, paul rudd ant man, netflix paul rudd, paul rudd wife, paul rudd clueless, clueless, paul rudd meme, jennifer aniston paul rudd, jennifer aniston, paul rudd son, jack rudd, paul rudd net worth, actor paul rudd, paul rudd hot ones, paul rudd show, hey look at us paul rudd, paul rudd 2019 and paul rudd living with yourself.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones