What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on AnnaSophia Robb, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated AnnaSophia Robb, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is AnnaSophia Robb right now? On Google Trends AnnaSophia Robb had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 65 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare AnnaSophia Robb’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.9. so by that measure, AnnaSophia Robb has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that AnnaSophia Robb never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how AnnaSophia Robb has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for AnnaSophia Robb are also searching for these related terms: bridge to terabithia, annasophia robb movies, soul surfer, charlie and the chocolate factory, josh hutcherson, race to witch mountain, annasophia robb 2019, bridge to terabithia cast, soul surfer cast, willy wonka, annasophia robb age, the carrie diaries and charlie and the chocolate factory cast.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding AnnaSophia Robb, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones