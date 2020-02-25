Hello! I have found some fun facts on Catherine Malandrino, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally really like Catherine Malandrino, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Catherine Malandrino right now? On Google Trends Catherine Malandrino had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 63 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 55 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 62. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Catherine Malandrino’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 48.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.5. so by that measure, Catherine Malandrino is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Catherine Malandrino never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Catherine Malandrino has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Catherine Malandrino are also searching for these related terms: catherine malandrino perfume, catherine malandrino boots, catherine malandrino shoes, catherine malandrino mini and catherine malandrino purses.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Catherine Malandrino, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones