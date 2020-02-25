Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Elizabeth Olsen, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Elizabeth Olsen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Elizabeth Olsen right now? On Google Trends Elizabeth Olsen had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 40 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 96 seven days ago, 66 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 96. If we compare Elizabeth Olsen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.3. so by that measure, Elizabeth Olsen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Elizabeth Olsen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Elizabeth Olsen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Elizabeth Olsen are also searching for these related terms: elizabeth olsen avengers, avengers, ashley olsen, mary kate olsen, scarlet, scarlet witch, scarlett johansson, elizabeth olsen scarlet witch, olsen twins, mary kate and ashley olsen, elizabeth olsen marvel, wanda, elizabeth olsen age, mary kate and ashley, elizabeth olsen movies, endgame, elizabeth olsen aubrey plaza, elizabeth olsen sisters, olsen sisters, brie larson, avengers cast, aubrey plaza, chris evans, avengers endgame and wanda maximoff.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Elizabeth Olsen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones