Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 73 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 21.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.6. so by that measure, Chris Pratt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, anna faris, anna faris chris pratt, chris pratt movie, chris pratt schwarzenegger, chris pratt movies, chris evans, chris hemsworth, chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger, katherine schwarzenegger, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, chris pratt tom holland, tom holland, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, jennifer lawrence, parks and rec chris pratt, guardians of the galaxy, jurassic world, chris pratt jason momoa, parks and rec, chris pratt jurassic world, jason momoa, chris pine, chris pratt married and chris pratt net worth.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones