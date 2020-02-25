Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Vampire Weekend, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Vampire Weekend, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vampire Weekend right now? On Google Trends Vampire Weekend had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Vampire Weekend’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.1. so by that measure, Vampire Weekend has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vampire Weekend never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vampire Weekend has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Vampire Weekend are also searching for these related terms: the vampire weekend, vampire weekend tour, vampire weekend sunflower, vampire weekend this life, harmony hall vampire weekend, father of the bride vampire weekend, vampire weekend songs, father of the bride, step vampire weekend, vampire weekend contra, ezra vampire weekend, vampire weekend grammy, vampire weekend tour 2020, lyrics sunflower vampire weekend, lyrics harmony hall vampire weekend, lyrics this life vampire weekend, oxford comma, oxford comma vampire weekend, vampire weekend setlist, vampire weekend merch, vampire weekend albums, vampire weekend a-punk, unbelievers vampire weekend, bernie sanders vampire weekend and campus vampire weekend.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vampire Weekend, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones