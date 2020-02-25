Hello! I have found some fun facts on Josh Lucas, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally am a big fan of Josh Lucas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Josh Lucas right now? On Google Trends Josh Lucas had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 15 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 72 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Josh Lucas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.8. so by that measure, Josh Lucas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Josh Lucas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Josh Lucas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Josh Lucas are also searching for these related terms: sweet home alabama, josh lucas movies, ford vs ferrari, sweet home alabama movie, josh lucas wife, reese witherspoon, actor josh lucas, josh lucas home depot, sweet home alabama cast, ken miles, leo beebe, ford vs ferrari cast, red dog, life as we know it and lucas cruikshank.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Josh Lucas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones