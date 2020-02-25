What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Liam Payne, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Liam Payne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Liam Payne right now? On Google Trends Liam Payne had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 11 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Liam Payne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.7. so by that measure, Liam Payne has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Liam Payne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Liam Payne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Liam Payne are also searching for these related terms: liam payne harry styles, harry styles, cheryl, louis tomlinson, liam payne cheryl, niall horan, liam payne one direction, zayn, liam payne lyrics, one direction, liam payne cheryl cole, liam one direction, cheryl cole, zayn malik, liam payne girlfriend, liam payne both ways, maya henry, liam payne age, liam payne maya henry, stack it up liam payne, stack it up, liam payne son, liam and cheryl, liam payne and cheryl and liam payne 2019.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Liam Payne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones