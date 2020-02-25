What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Hailee Steinfeld, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally really like Hailee Steinfeld, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hailee Steinfeld right now? On Google Trends Hailee Steinfeld had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-18 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Hailee Steinfeld’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Hailee Steinfeld has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hailee Steinfeld has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Hailee Steinfeld are also searching for these related terms: wrong direction, wrong direction hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld niall, bumblebee, niall horan hailee steinfeld, niall horan, wrong direction lyrics hailee steinfeld, wrong direction lyrics, pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld movies, dickinson, dickinson hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld age, hailee steinfeld songs, hailee steinfeld instagram, hailee steinfeld true grit, true grit, hailee steinfeld capital letters, niall horan and hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld and niall, hailee steinfeld height, hailee steinfeld starving, pitch perfect 2 and selena gomez.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hailee Steinfeld, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones