Hello! I have found some interesting information on Joel Madden, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally really like Joel Madden, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joel Madden right now? On Google Trends Joel Madden had a popularity ranking of 2 ten days ago, 1 nine days ago, 1 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 2 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 3 four days ago, 3 three days ago, 3 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-18 when they had a rank of 3. If we compare Joel Madden’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.0. so by that measure, Joel Madden has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Joel Madden never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joel Madden has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Joel Madden are also searching for these related terms: benji madden, cameron diaz, nicole richie, joel madden nicole richie, cameron diaz benji madden, joel and benji madden, hilary duff joel madden, hilary duff, joel madden wife, nicole richie and joel madden, good charlotte, madden brothers, hilary duff and joel madden and sofia richie.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joel Madden, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones