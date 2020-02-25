Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 3 five days ago, 3 four days ago, 3 three days ago, 3 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 2. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 2.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.0. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: oscars, janelle monae oscars, oscars 2020, oscar janelle monae, oscars opening, tessa thompson, janelle monae tessa thompson, harriet, janelle monae songs, make me feel janelle monae, janelle monae movies, billy porter, i like that janelle monae, janelle monae dating, who is janelle monae, yoga janelle monae, brad pitt, tightrope janelle monae, harriet tubman, cynthia erivo, janelle monae nude, hidden figures, parasite, janelle monae girlfriend and janelle monae pynk.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones