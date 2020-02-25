Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Chelsea Clinton, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Chelsea Clinton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chelsea Clinton right now? On Google Trends Chelsea Clinton had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-21 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Chelsea Clinton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.9. so by that measure, Chelsea Clinton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chelsea Clinton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chelsea Clinton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Chelsea Clinton are also searching for these related terms: hillary clinton, bill clinton, chelsea clinton children, chelsea clinton husband, chelsea clinton net worth, young chelsea clinton, chelsea clinton age, ivanka trump, chelsea and hillary clinton book, chelsea clinton twitter, kesha, how old is chelsea clinton, chelsea clinton job, hillary clinton and chelsea clinton book, chelsea clinton education, chelsea clinton tweet, chelsea clinton real father, chelsea clinton jokes, hillary clinton age, graham norton, chelsea clinton plastic surgery, book by hillary and chelsea clinton, how many children does chelsea clinton have, chelsea clinton as a child and rush limbaugh chelsea clinton quote.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chelsea Clinton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones