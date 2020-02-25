Hello! I have found some curious things on Ivanka Trump, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Ivanka Trump, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ivanka Trump right now? On Google Trends Ivanka Trump had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 76 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 76. If we compare Ivanka Trump’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.5. so by that measure, Ivanka Trump is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ivanka Trump never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ivanka Trump has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Ivanka Trump are also searching for these related terms: donald trump, donald trump ivanka, melania trump, melania, trump and ivanka, ivanka trump news, ivana trump, ivanka trump instagram, ivanka trump twitter, trump news, ivana, trump twitter, trump jr, ivanka trump age, jared kushner, tiffany trump, ivanka trump hot, donald trump jr, young ivanka trump, eric trump, ivanka trump net worth, ivanka trump sexy, ivanka trump kids, ivanka trump husband and barron trump.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ivanka Trump, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones