Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Nick Carter, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally have always appreciated Nick Carter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Carter right now? On Google Trends Nick Carter had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Nick Carter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.4. so by that measure, Nick Carter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Carter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Carter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Carter are also searching for these related terms: aaron carter, nick backstreet boys, backstreet boys, nick carter backstreet boys, helene fischer nick carter, nick carter instagram, helene fischer, twitter nick carter, nick and aaron carter, nick carter net worth, aaron and nick carter, nick carter wife, nick carter 2019, brian littrell, nick wright, nick carter young, nick carter age, aaron carter net worth, nick carter backstreet boy, aaron carter instagram, nick carter bsb, roland kaiser, nick carter facebook, nick cannon and kevin richardson.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Carter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones