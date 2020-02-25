Hello! I have found some curious things on Audrina Patridge, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally really like Audrina Patridge, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Audrina Patridge right now? On Google Trends Audrina Patridge had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-14 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Audrina Patridge’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.8. so by that measure, Audrina Patridge is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Audrina Patridge never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Audrina Patridge has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Audrina Patridge are also searching for these related terms: lauren conrad, audrina patridge husband, the hills, heidi montag, kristin cavallari, audrina patridge instagram, audrina patridge ex husband, whitney port, audrina patridge daughter, audrina patridge baby daddy and audrina patridge age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Audrina Patridge, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones