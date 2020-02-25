Hello! I have found some curious things on Janet Jackson, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally am a big fan of Janet Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janet Jackson right now? On Google Trends Janet Jackson had a popularity ranking of 72 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Janet Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.8. so by that measure, Janet Jackson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janet Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janet Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Janet Jackson are also searching for these related terms: super bowl janet jackson, janet jackson tour, michael jackson, janet jackson son, janet jackson 2020, janet jackson justin timberlake, janet jackson songs, janet jackson worth, justin timberlake, janet jackson net worth, janet jackson 2019, superbowl janet jackson, janet jackson age, janet jackson baby, janet jackson halftime, janet jackson wardrobe, janet jackson tour 2020, again janet jackson, janet jackson wardrobe malfunction, janet jackson again, janet jackson boob, janet jackson janet album, how old is janet jackson, janet jackson instagram and janet jackson rhythm nation.

