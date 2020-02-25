What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Laura Dern, current as of 2020-02-24. I personally really like Laura Dern, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Laura Dern right now? On Google Trends Laura Dern had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 4 nine days ago, 3 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 2 five days ago, 2 four days ago, 1 three days ago, 1 two days ago, 2 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 1. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-12 when they had a rank of 6. If we compare Laura Dern’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 0.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 2.8. so by that measure, Laura Dern is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Laura Dern never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Laura Dern has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-24, my research indicates that people searching for Laura Dern are also searching for these related terms: oscar, laura dern oscars, oscars, laura dern marriage story, marriage story, diane ladd laura dern, diane ladd, oscars 2020, oscar 2020, laura dern mother, bruce dern, bruce dern laura dern, laura dern movie, laura dern jurassic park, jurassic park, laura dern age, laura dern star wars, little women, laura dern parents, laura dern little women, brad pitt, laura dern ben harper, star wars, ben harper and laura dern movies.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Laura Dern, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones