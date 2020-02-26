Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Bret Michaels, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Bret Michaels, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bret Michaels right now? On Google Trends Bret Michaels had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 85 four days ago, 62 three days ago, 62 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 48. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-20 when they had a rank of 85. If we compare Bret Michaels’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.7. so by that measure, Bret Michaels is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bret Michaels never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bret Michaels has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Bret Michaels are also searching for these related terms: bret michaels tour, rock of love, bret hart, poison bret michaels, poison, shawn michaels, bret michaels band, bret michaels 2019, bret michaels net worth, brett michaels, oil spill, heather locklear, bret michaels wife, molly ringwald, bret michaels kids, american idol, bret michaels songs, nascar, bret michaels hair, kelley blue book, vince neil, emeril, is bret michaels married, pamela anderson and bret michaels daughter.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bret Michaels, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones