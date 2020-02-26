What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Katy Perry, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Katy Perry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katy Perry right now? On Google Trends Katy Perry had a popularity ranking of 47 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 55 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 53 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 69. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Katy Perry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.0. so by that measure, Katy Perry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Katy Perry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katy Perry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Katy Perry are also searching for these related terms: katy perry lyrics, katy perry orlando, orlando bloom, katy perry orlando bloom, katy perry roar, roar, katy perry songs, katy perry song, katy perry taylor swift, taylor swift, firework, katy perry firework, katy perry 2019, hot katy perry, katy perry 2020, perfume katy perry, katy perry dark horse, katy perry super bowl, katy perry youtube, youtube katy perry, lady gaga, katy perry christmas, katy perry age, orlando bloom and katy perry and katy perry net worth.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katy Perry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones