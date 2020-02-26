What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Sandra Bullock, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sandra Bullock, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sandra Bullock right now? On Google Trends Sandra Bullock had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 89 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sandra Bullock’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.4. so by that measure, Sandra Bullock is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sandra Bullock never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sandra Bullock has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Sandra Bullock are also searching for these related terms: movies sandra bullock, sandra bullock movie, film sandra bullock, ryan reynolds, sandra bullock ryan reynolds, keanu reeves sandra bullock, keanu reeves, sandra bullock 2019, sandra bullock pelicula, netflix sandra bullock, sandra bullock filme, sandra bullock julia roberts, julia roberts, bird box, jennifer aniston, sandra bullock 2020, bird box sandra bullock, sandra bullock kids, sandra bullock age, sandra bullock net worth, speed, sandra bullock melissa mccarthy, sandra bullock peliculas, sandra bullock speed and peliculas sandra bullock.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sandra Bullock, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones