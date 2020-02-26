What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Angelina Jolie, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Angelina Jolie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angelina Jolie right now? On Google Trends Angelina Jolie had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Angelina Jolie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.8. so by that measure, Angelina Jolie is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Angelina Jolie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angelina Jolie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Angelina Jolie are also searching for these related terms: angelina jolie brad pitt, brad pitt, jennifer aniston, angelina jolie jennifer aniston, angelina jolie movie, angelina jolie movies, angelina jolie kids, angelina jolie and brad pitt, angelina jolie 2019, angelina jolie 2020, brad pitt jennifer, brad pitt jennifer aniston, angelina jolie film, film angelina jolie, instagram angelina jolie, maleficent, maleficent angelina jolie, angelina jolie hijos, age angelina jolie, angelina jolie age, young angelina jolie, angelina jolie net worth, shiloh, angelina jolie children and tomb raider.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angelina Jolie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones