What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Mariska Hargitay, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mariska Hargitay, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mariska Hargitay right now? On Google Trends Mariska Hargitay had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 58 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Mariska Hargitay’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.7. so by that measure, Mariska Hargitay is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mariska Hargitay never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mariska Hargitay has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Mariska Hargitay are also searching for these related terms: svu, law and order, law and order svu, jayne mansfield, peter hermann, mariska hargitay mom, mariska hargitay mother, mariska hargitay husband, mariska hargitay kids, mariska hargitay net worth, mariska hargitay age, svu cast, olivia benson, mariska hargitay instagram, christopher meloni, law and order cast, mariska hargitay young, who is mariska hargitay, kelli giddish, mariska hargitay family, how old is mariska hargitay, special victims unit, mariska hargitay 2019, mariska hargitay children and mariska hargitay parents.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mariska Hargitay, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones