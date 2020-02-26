Hello! I have found some fun facts on Keanu Reeves, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Keanu Reeves, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keanu Reeves right now? On Google Trends Keanu Reeves had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Keanu Reeves’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.4. so by that measure, Keanu Reeves is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Keanu Reeves never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keanu Reeves has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Keanu Reeves are also searching for these related terms: keanu reeves movies, keanu reeves girlfriend, john wick, keanu reeves john wick, keanu reeves movie, keanu reeves age, keanu reeves matrix, keanu reeves alexandra grant, matrix, alexandra grant, keanu reeves 2020, keanu reeves wife, keanu reeves 2019, film keanu reeves, keanu reeves net worth, meme keanu reeves, keanu reeves girlfriend age, actor keanu reeves, sandra bullock keanu reeves, keanu reeves oscar, sandra bullock, keanu reeves oscars, adam driver keanu reeves, young keanu reeves and keanu reeves netflix.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keanu Reeves, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones