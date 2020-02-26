Hello! I have found some fun facts on Amy Adams, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Amy Adams, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amy Adams right now? On Google Trends Amy Adams had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 38 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 56 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 53. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Amy Adams’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.0. so by that measure, Amy Adams is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amy Adams never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amy Adams has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Amy Adams are also searching for these related terms: amy adams movies, isla fisher amy adams, amy adams movie, isla fisher, the office, amy adams the office, jenna fischer amy adams, jenna fischer, enchanted amy adams, amy adams catch if you can, amy adams imdb, superman, enchanted, catch me if you can, amy adams husband, amy adams instagram, imdb, american hustle, sharp objects, henry cavill, henry cavill amy adams, amy adams sharp objects, arrival, encantada and jeremy renner.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amy Adams, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones