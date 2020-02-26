Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Hayden Christensen, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally really like Hayden Christensen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hayden Christensen right now? On Google Trends Hayden Christensen had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Hayden Christensen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 25.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.8. so by that measure, Hayden Christensen has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hayden Christensen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hayden Christensen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Hayden Christensen are also searching for these related terms: hayden christensen star wars, anakin, star wars, hayden christensen anakin, anakin skywalker, hayden christensen 2019, hayden christensen rachel bilson, rachel bilson, natalie portman, actor anakin, hayden christensen rise of skywalker, rise of skywalker, anakin skywalker actor, star wars anakin, hayden christensen height, ewan mcgregor, hayden christensen net worth, hayden christensen movies, hayden christensen age, darth vader, return of the jedi, star wars 9, the rise of skywalker, hayden christensen return of the jedi and hayden christensen star wars 9.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hayden Christensen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones