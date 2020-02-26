Hello! I have found some interesting information on Zooey Deschanel, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Zooey Deschanel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zooey Deschanel right now? On Google Trends Zooey Deschanel had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 29 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 37. If we compare Zooey Deschanel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.2. so by that measure, Zooey Deschanel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zooey Deschanel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zooey Deschanel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Zooey Deschanel are also searching for these related terms: elf zooey deschanel, elf, zooey deschanel jonathan scott, zooey deschanel new girl, jonathan scott, new girl, emily deschanel, zoey, zoey deschanel, zooey deschanel dating, zooey deschanel kids, katy perry, zooey deschanel sister, zooey deschanel property brothers, katy perry zooey deschanel, jonathan and zooey deschanel, property brothers, zooey deschanel age, jonathan scott and zooey deschanel, elf cast, zoe, yes man, zooey deschanel instagram, who is zooey deschanel and zooey deschanel boyfriend.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zooey Deschanel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones