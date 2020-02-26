Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Isla Fisher, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Isla Fisher, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Isla Fisher right now? On Google Trends Isla Fisher had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 59 seven days ago, 68 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 55. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-17 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Isla Fisher’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.7. so by that measure, Isla Fisher is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Isla Fisher never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Isla Fisher has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Isla Fisher are also searching for these related terms: amy adams, amy fisher, amy adams isla fisher, sacha baron cohen isla fisher, sacha baron cohen, isla fisher movie, now you see me, wedding crashers, isla fisher wedding crashers, gal gadot, isla fisher movies, hot rod, sasha cohen, isla fisher height, isla fisher kids, isla fisher children, isla fisher and amy adams, wedding crashers cast, isla fisher net worth, jenna fischer, isla fisher imdb, sacha baron cohen wife, keeping up with the joneses, scooby doo and isla fisher and sacha baron cohen.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Isla Fisher, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones