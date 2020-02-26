Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Meg Ryan, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally really like Meg Ryan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Meg Ryan right now? On Google Trends Meg Ryan had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 87 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 46 three days ago, 46 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 87. If we compare Meg Ryan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.7. so by that measure, Meg Ryan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Meg Ryan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Meg Ryan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Meg Ryan are also searching for these related terms: meg ryan movies, meg ryan 2019, tom hanks, tom hanks meg ryan, meg ryan film, meg ryan now, dennis quaid, meg ryan top gun, john mellencamp meg ryan, meg ryan 2020, top gun, john mellencamp, meg ryan hair, billy crystal meg ryan, when harry met sally, meg ryan sleepless in seattle, sleepless in seattle, billy crystal, meg ryan when harry met sally, nicolas cage, tom hanks meg ryan movies, meg ryan and tom hanks, meg ryan young, meg ryan today and meg ryan net worth.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Meg Ryan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones