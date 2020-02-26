Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Mindy Kaling, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Mindy Kaling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mindy Kaling right now? On Google Trends Mindy Kaling had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 38. If we compare Mindy Kaling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.0. so by that measure, Mindy Kaling is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mindy Kaling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mindy Kaling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Mindy Kaling are also searching for these related terms: bj novak, mindy kaling bj novak, mindy kaling baby, mindy kaling the office, the office, mindy kaling daughter, mindy kaling and bj, bj novak and mindy kaling, mindy kaling husband, mindy kaling dating, mindy kaling movie, mindy kaling late night, mindy kaling baby daddy, late night, who is mindy kaling, mindy project, mindy kaling net worth, emma thompson, mindy kaling emma thompson, the office cast, mindy kaling oscars, mindy kaling bj novak dating, mindy kaling movies, mindy kaling instagram and kelly kapoor.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mindy Kaling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones