Hello! I have found some fun facts on James Blunt, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 84 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 60. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 84. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.2. so by that measure, James Blunt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: monsters, monsters james blunt, james blunt lyrics, beautiful james blunt, beautiful, cold james blunt, cold, james blunt 2020, james blunt songs, james blunt goodbye, james blunt youtube, james blunt goodbye my lover, monsters lyrics james blunt, goodbye my lover, monsters lyrics, james blunt father, james blunt tour, 1973 james blunt, monster james blunt, beautiful james blunt lyrics, james blunt beautiful lyrics, james blunt dad, monster, james blunt truth and james blunt monsters meaning.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones