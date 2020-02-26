Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Joe Jonas, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally really like Joe Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Joe Jonas right now? On Google Trends Joe Jonas had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-13 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Joe Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 29.8. so by that measure, Joe Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Joe Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Joe Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Joe Jonas are also searching for these related terms: sophie turner, nick jonas, sophie turner joe jonas, kevin jonas, jonas brothers, joe jonas wife, joe jonas and sophie turner, joe jonas and sophie, joe jonas height, priyanka chopra, joe jonas age, nick jonas wife, taylor swift, demi lovato, joe jonas taylor swift, demi lovato joe jonas, joe jonas ashley, kevin jonas wife, nick and joe jonas, joe jonas 2019, joe jonas net worth, joe jonas wedding, camp rock, joe jonas camp rock and joe jonas baby.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Joe Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones