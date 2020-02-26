What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Kate Bosworth, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally have always appreciated Kate Bosworth, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kate Bosworth right now? On Google Trends Kate Bosworth had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 25 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 95 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-20 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Kate Bosworth’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.9. so by that measure, Kate Bosworth is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kate Bosworth never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kate Bosworth has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Kate Bosworth are also searching for these related terms: 21, kate bosworth eyes, blue crush, kate bosworth husband, kate bosworth blue crush, superman returns, kate bosworth instagram, kate bosworth movies, kate bosworth age, the i land, 21 movie, kate beckinsale, 21 cast, orlando bloom, homefront, the island, before i wake, las vegas 21, kevin spacey, kate upton, cast of 21, the i land serie, how old is kate bosworth and 21 imdb.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kate Bosworth, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones