Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on January Jones, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally really like January Jones, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is January Jones right now? On Google Trends January Jones had a popularity ranking of 10 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 20. If we compare January Jones’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.1. so by that measure, January Jones is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that January Jones never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how January Jones has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for January Jones are also searching for these related terms: spinning out, january jones spinning out, mad men, january jones mad men, dow jones, love actually, january jones son, january jones love actually, kaya scodelario, nick viall january jones, nick viall, january jones instagram, jon hamm, january jones age, evan roderick, january jones boyfriend, january jones ashton kutcher, january jones hot, x men first class, spinning out cast, emma frost, the politician, actress january jones, january jones baby daddy and january jones movies.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding January Jones, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones