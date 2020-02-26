What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Amanda Bynes, current as of 2020-02-26. I personally am a big fan of Amanda Bynes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Bynes right now? On Google Trends Amanda Bynes had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 46 nine days ago, 84 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 85 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 64. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Amanda Bynes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.6. so by that measure, Amanda Bynes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Bynes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Bynes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-26, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Bynes are also searching for these related terms: amanda bynes tattoo, amanda bynes face, amanda bynes face tattoo, amanda bynes 2019, amanda bynes 2020, amanda bynes net worth, amanda bynes now, amanda bynes instagram, amanda show, amanda bynes movie, amanda bynes show, amanda bynes movies, lindsay lohan, amanda bynes fiance, big fat liar, amanda bynes hairspray, what a girl wants, what happened to amanda bynes, amanda bynes easy a, easy a, hairspray, shes the man, amanda bynes drugs, amanda bynes engaged and amanda bynes twitter.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Bynes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones