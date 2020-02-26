Hello! I have found some curious things on Katie Holmes, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally am a big fan of Katie Holmes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katie Holmes right now? On Google Trends Katie Holmes had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 74 eight days ago, 79 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 48 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 66. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-16 when they had a rank of 79. If we compare Katie Holmes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 61.2. so by that measure, Katie Holmes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Katie Holmes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katie Holmes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Katie Holmes are also searching for these related terms: tom cruise katie holmes, tom cruise, katie holmes jamie foxx, jamie foxx, katie holmes suri, suri cruise, batman katie holmes, katie holmes and jamie foxx, katie holmes daughter, katie holmes dating, katie holmes 2019, batman, katie holmes instagram, kate holmes, nicole kidman, katie holmes and tom cruise, batman begins, katie holmes net worth, katie holmes and suri, joshua jackson, katie holmes height, katie holmes age, katie holmes movies, who is katie holmes and scientology.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katie Holmes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones