What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Matthew Morrison, current as of 2020-02-25. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Matthew Morrison, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Morrison right now? On Google Trends Matthew Morrison had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-15 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Matthew Morrison’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 11.2. so by that measure, Matthew Morrison has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Morrison never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Morrison has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-25, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Morrison are also searching for these related terms: glee, greatest dancer, matthew greatest dancer, the greatest dancer, glee cast, matthew morrison moustache, john barrowman, matthew perry, todrick hall, greatest dancer judges, the greatest dancer judges, matthew morrison wife, keith morrison, emma bunton, matthew morrison ahs, who is matthew morrison, will schuester, alesha dixon, lea michele and matthew morrison and ahs 1984.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Morrison, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones